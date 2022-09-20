Here’s when you can get free admission to Rocky Mountain National Park this weekend
But you’ll still need a reservation to gain entry
The Denver Post
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Admission to national parks and other federal public lands across the nation will be free on Saturday to mark National Public Lands Day.
Colorado State Parks will still require admission fees, however, and Rocky Mountain National Park will still require a reservation to gain entry. Rocky’s reservation requirement remains in effect until Oct. 10.
Saturday will be the fourth of five free days at national parks this year. The final one will occur Nov. 11 in commemoration of Veteran’s Day.
Not everyone uses the day to recreate and celebrate the arrival of autumn, which begins Thursday. National Public Lands Day is the largest single day of volunteer projects on America’s public lands, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation, which coordinates the nationwide effort. More than a million people have participated over the past decade.
