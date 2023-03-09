Here’s where to grab a beer in Summit County on St. Patrick’s Day

Breckenridge Brewery’s Nitro Irish Stout has returned to shelves in light of St. Patrick's Day.

Breckenridge Brewery/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more restaurants and bars plan St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day is just a week away, and some Summit County restaurants and bars are already preparing to pay homage to the Irish celebration.

Angry James Brewery

421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne; 970-455-8800; AngryJamesBrewing.com

For the first time, Angry James Brewery released its first custom St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts. According to its Facebook page, the brewery released two beers in recognition of the holiday, too. Try the Mountain Goats Oatmeal Stout, which is a collaboration with Broken Compass Brewing and Outer Range Brewing Co, or try the Two Tone Footer Coffee Stout.

Psst, the brewery’s Facebook page teases more information to come on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Baker’s Brewery

531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne; 970-468-0170; TheBakersBrewery.com

Baker’s Brewery is bringing the party from 8-11 p.m. with four-man band Horizon Line. According to the brewery’s Facebook event , the band’s members — two of which are lead guitarists, one of which plays bass and the other drums — will play rock and roll tunes through the night. Horizon Lines will play a mix of covers as well as a selection of original songs inspired by High Country living, says the event post.

Breckenridge Brewery & Pub

600 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-1550; BreckBrew.com

Breckenridge Brewery’s Nitro Irish Stout is back. According to the brewery’s website, the stout is “brewed with roasted Irish barley for a rich malty flavor.”

Dillon Dam Brewery

100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com

The Dillon Dam Brewery is back with its open mic nights, one of which is from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, March 17. According to the brewery’s Facebook event , host Levi Corrigan will welcome performers, all of whom will get one free pint.

The brewery is also offering happy hour prices and $5 Bulleit shots and drinks.

Outer Range Brewing Co.

182 Lusher Court, Frisco; OuterRange.com

Each Friday, Outer Range Brewing Co. releases new beers, and St. Patrick’s Day is no different. Check the brewery’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/OuterRangeBrewingCo for a sneak peek of which beers will be released.

The Pad

491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne; 970-445-7767; ThePadLife.com

The hostel-and-hotel-combo’s “Paddies Day” will feature a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with live music from Andy Stratton. Live music with Mud Season continues from 6-9 p.m. The celebration welcomes furry friends, too.

Syndicate Brewing

203 Summit Place, Silverthorne; 970-485-6799; SyndicateBrewingCo.com

Those who are in search of an Irish stout can look no further with Syndicate Brewing. According to the brewery’s Instagram page , the brewery’s O’Tooler’s Irish Stout is coming soon as of March 1. Check back for more details.