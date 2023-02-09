Here’s where to watch the Super Bowl in Summit County
Over 12 restaurants and bars will host watch parties, some of which will have raffles and bingo
Editor’s note: The next time this story will be updated is on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 12, if and when more businesses share information on their watch parties.
Calling all football fans: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, and plenty of Summti County bars and restaurants will be hosting watch parties.
The game begins at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time as the teams face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Here’s where to watch in Summit County:
Angry James Brewery
421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne; 970-455-8800; AngryJamesBrewing.com
- The brewery opens at 11 a.m.
- The brewery will be serving its Mountain Melt grilled cheese and have 13 different beers on tap
Base Nine Bar at Beaver Run Resort
620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-6000; BeaverRun.com/BaseNine
- The restaurant opens at 3 p.m.
- Food specials include pizza, wings, sliders and chips and salsa
- Drink specials include $3 happy hour beer from 3-6 p.m.
- Other: Guests can win prizes during the game
Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza
520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-771-3637; BreckenridgeAleHouse.com
- The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.
- $10 for a combination of any drink or beer and a pizza slice until 5 p.m.
- Other: The game will play on 10 different TVs
Breckenridge Tap House
105 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2167; BreckenridgeTapHouse.com
- The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.
- Super Bowl squares are available
Dillon Dam Brewery
100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com
- The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.
- The brewery is not serving food specials but will have drink specials including happy hour drinks from 3-6 p.m., $4 select pints, $4 house wines and $4 well drinks
- Other: The game will be played on a movie screen as well as 11 different TVs
Ein Prosit
313 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-3688
- The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.
- Drink specials: $10 for half a liter of beer and a shot
- Various food specials will be available
Fattys
106 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-453-9802; FattysPizzeria.com
- The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.
- The restaurant will have specials on its wings, drafts and pitchers
- Other: The game will play on 22 different TVs
Kenosha Breck
301 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-7313; KenoshaBreck.com
- Watch party begins at 4 p.m. though the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.
- Drink specials: $4 Coors Light, $10 house margaritas
- Food specials: The full menu will be available as well as a few food specials
- Other: The restaurant will offer Super Bowl bingo while watching the game. Prizes included.
Kucu Tequila Bistro
375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com
- The watch party begins at 3 p.m.
- Food specials include $12 wing baskets and $1 off taco plates
- Drink specials include $5 drafts
Rathbone Taproom
Aventure Center in Lakeside Village at Keystone; 970-496-7103; KeystoneResort.com
- The restaurant opens at 4:30 p.m.
- Food specials include pigs-in-a-blanket, fried pickles, man ‘n cheese bites
- The taproom will have a raffle during the game
Quandary Tequila Bistro
505 S. Main St., Suite C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com
- The watch party begins at 3 p.m.
- Food specials include $12 wing baskets and $1 off taco plates
- Drink specials include $5 drafts
Red Mountain Grill
703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon; 970-468-1010; RedMountainGrill.com
- The restaurant will serve brunch at 10 a.m. with specials for the game starting at 4 p.m.
- Some of its football food specials include chicken wings and an individual cheese pizza for $9.95 and house tacos for $7.95, according to the restaurant’s website
- Drink specials include $4 for Coors Light drafts and Coors bottles
Ski Town Chicken Joint
161 E. Adams Ave., Breckenridge; 970-771-3791; SkiTownChicken.com
- Restaurant opens at 11 a.m.
- The restaurant will offer happy hour specials
- Food specials: Build-your-own appetizer platter
- Other: The restaurant will have Super Bowl squares available
Steep Brewing and Coffee Company
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone; 970-409-7812; SteepKeystone.com
- The watch party begins at 3 p.m.
- Food specials include $10 smoked wings
- Drink specials include $5 drafts
