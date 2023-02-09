Here’s where to watch the Super Bowl in Summit County

Angry James Brewery Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Silverthorne. Angry James is one of many restaurants and bars in Summit County planning to host watch parties for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archive

Editor’s note: The next time this story will be updated is on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 12, if and when more businesses share information on their watch parties.

Calling all football fans: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, and plenty of Summti County bars and restaurants will be hosting watch parties.

The game begins at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time as the teams face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s where to watch in Summit County:

Angry James Brewery

421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne; 970-455-8800; AngryJamesBrewing.com

The brewery opens at 11 a.m.

The brewery will be serving its Mountain Melt grilled cheese and have 13 different beers on tap

Base Nine Bar at Beaver Run Resort

620 Village Road, Breckenridge; 970-453-6000; BeaverRun.com/BaseNine

The restaurant opens at 3 p.m.

Food specials include pizza, wings, sliders and chips and salsa

Drink specials include $3 happy hour beer from 3-6 p.m.

Other: Guests can win prizes during the game

​​Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza

520 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-771-3637; BreckenridgeAleHouse.com

The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.

$10 for a combination of any drink or beer and a pizza slice until 5 p.m.

Other: The game will play on 10 different TVs

Breckenridge Tap House

105 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-2167; BreckenridgeTapHouse.com

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Super Bowl squares are available

Dillon Dam Brewery

100 Little Dam St., Dillon; 970-262-7777; DamBrewery.com

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

The brewery is not serving food specials but will have drink specials including happy hour drinks from 3-6 p.m., $4 select pints, $4 house wines and $4 well drinks

Other: The game will be played on a movie screen as well as 11 different TVs

Ein Prosit

313 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-3688

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Drink specials: $10 for half a liter of beer and a shot

Various food specials will be available

​​Fattys

106 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 970-453-9802; FattysPizzeria.com

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will have specials on its wings, drafts and pitchers

Other: The game will play on 22 different TVs

Kenosha Breck

301 S. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-7313; KenoshaBreck.com

Watch party begins at 4 p.m. though the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m.

Drink specials: $4 Coors Light, $10 house margaritas

Food specials: The full menu will be available as well as a few food specials

Other: The restaurant will offer Super Bowl bingo while watching the game. Prizes included.

Kucu Tequila Bistro

375 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; 970-468-5828; KucuTequilaBistro.com

The watch party begins at 3 p.m.

Food specials include $12 wing baskets and $1 off taco plates

Drink specials include $5 drafts

Rathbone Taproom

Aventure Center in Lakeside Village at Keystone; 970-496-7103; KeystoneResort.com

The restaurant opens at 4:30 p.m.

Food specials include pigs-in-a-blanket, fried pickles, man ‘n cheese bites

The taproom will have a raffle during the game

Quandary Tequila Bistro

505 S. Main St., Suite C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com

The watch party begins at 3 p.m.

Food specials include $12 wing baskets and $1 off taco plates

Drink specials include $5 drafts

Red Mountain Grill

703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon; 970-468-1010; RedMountainGrill.com

The restaurant will serve brunch at 10 a.m. with specials for the game starting at 4 p.m.

Some of its football food specials include chicken wings and an individual cheese pizza for $9.95 and house tacos for $7.95, according to the restaurant’s website

Drink specials include $4 for Coors Light drafts and Coors bottles

Ski Town Chicken Joint

161 E. Adams Ave., Breckenridge; 970-771-3791; SkiTownChicken.com

Restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will offer happy hour specials

Food specials: Build-your-own appetizer platter

Other: The restaurant will have Super Bowl squares available

Steep Brewing and Coffee Company

23110 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone; 970-409-7812; SteepKeystone.com