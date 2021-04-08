Herring, Staberg win Breck Ascent Peak 9 ski mountaineering race

Overall race winner Brent Herring races down Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 9 terrain at the Breckenridge Recreation Department's Breck Ascent ski mountaineering race Tuesday, April 6.

Photo from Vincent Hutton

Brent Herring and Grace Staberg won Tuesday’s Breckenridge Ascent ski mountaineering lightweight division races at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The race began from the Beaver Run parking lot on Peak 9 before racers ascended the Sundown run underneath the Beaver Run SuperChair. Skiers transitioned from their uphill to downhill equipment by The Overlook Restaurant before skiing Bonanza, Lower American and Silverthorne to the finish in the Beaver Run parking lot.

Herring, 38, completed the course in 31 minutes and 9 seconds, six seconds ahead of Staberg’s winning women’s time of 31:15.

Staberg, a 19-year-old U.S. national team ski mountaineer, won the women’s lightweight division by more than four minutes, ahead of runner-up 43-year-old Jill Sorensen (35:16) and third-place finisher 35-year-old Kate Zander (35:31).

Herring was joined on the men’s lightweight podium by runner-up 19-year-old Paul Hans (32:53) and third-place finisher 58-year-old Michael Hagen (34:12).

The lightweight division racers skied on lighter ski mountaineering race skis while heavyweight division entrants raced on more traditional Alpine touring equipment. Chris Tatro, 39, won the heavyweight race in 38:56, joined on the podium by runner-up 61-year-old Mark Hinz (43:10) and third-place finisher 25-year-old Ben Loyal (43:44).