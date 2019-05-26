Hickenlooper is latest Democrat to make guns a priority in 2020 presidential race

Former Colorado Gov. and 2020 Presidential hopeful, John W. Hickenlooper Jr. meets with Sandy Hook families and gun-control advocates at Cyrenius H Booth Library in Newtown, Connecticut, Saturday, May 25. Hickenlooper (D-CO) is campaigning on sensible gun control policy.

NEWTOWN, Conn — At a library two miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 students were among those killed in one of the nation’s most horrific mass shootings, John Hickenlooper sat Saturday among two dozen survivors, listening to their ideas on how to curb gun violence and pitching a few of his own.

Universal background checks are a must, the former two-term Colorado governor said. Then, maybe, an assault weapons ban. As president, he would go community by community, House district by House district, with data to convince reluctant federal lawmakers to pass meaningful gun control legislation.

“Every great social triumph was built on the ashes of previous failures,” Hickenlooper told the crowd. “We’re at a point now where we have critical mass. I really feel now we’re at an inflection point, where if everyone continues their efforts in the next year or two, after 2020 we will have the momentum — it really is momentum — to address gun violence issues.”

It’s conversations like the one Hickenlooper had Saturday on the presidential campaign trail that give gun control advocates hope that the 2020 election will be a watershed moment for an agenda that has stalled at the national level.

