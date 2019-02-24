Hickenlooper shares Iowa stage with Harris, Castro in early test

Then-Governor John Hickenlooper speaks during a forum on Colorado Mountain College campus Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Breckenridge.

Hugh Carey / Summit Daily News

AMES, Iowa — In John Hickenlooper’s first joint appearance with candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, Colorado’s former governor sought to contrast his real-world record with the rhetoric coming from a field that already includes six U.S. senators.

“I think an awful lot of people in Congress are great at coming up with visions. They’re great at debating the issues; we need dreamers and debaters,” Hickenlooper said. “I’m a doer. … I feel like I’m the one person that has actually gotten people together and gotten stuff done.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who’ve both announced their candidacies, also spoke at a fundraiser for the Story County Democrats. Hickenlooper is nearing a formal bid following the completion of his second term as governor in January.

Some 300 Democrats from across the state braved freezing drizzle and a blizzard warning Saturday to hear the candidates and sample a variety of homemade soups and breads.

Read more on the Denver Post website