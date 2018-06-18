Hickenlooper signs executive action barring Colorado resources from being used to separate immigrant families

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday took executive action barring any state resources from being put toward the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrants illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from their children — a decision that's unlikely to have widespread impact but represents a rebuke to the White House.

"To see the images and hear from religious leaders, psychological professionals and academics — political individuals from all backgrounds — unanimously to condemn this kind of activity is rare," Hickenlooper said at a news conference. "That you see that broad a consensus with that same passion and sense of urgency (is rare)."

The term-limited Democrat and potential 2020 presidential candidate added: "We wanted to make sure that we added our sense of urgency with that."

Under a "zero tolerance" policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Homeland Security officials are now referring all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

