Hidden Table Games has Summit County’s best indoor activity, voters say

The game room in Hidden Table Games in Silverthorne features a wall of games that visitors can play during open gaming. Hidden Table Games won best indoor activity in Best of Summit 2025 voting.

Kyle McCabe/Summit Daily News

If Hidden Table Games in Silverthorne is open, then it probably has patrons in the back of the store enjoying its game room. The store hosts events in the room almost every day of the week, and when there is not an event, visitors can enjoy open gaming.

During open gaming hours, visitors can pay a $5 fee to use the game room, either bringing their own game or playing any of the ones stored in the room. Options range from World of Warcraft: The Boardgame and Civilization: A New Dawn to Ticket to Ride and Codenames.

Marketing and events manager Chris Conway said visitors can stay as long as they want during an open gaming session. He said the organized gaming events vary in the games played and experience levels.

“We run different events every night of the week,” Conway said. “Magic: The Gathering is probably our most popular game.”

Conway said the store has different “formats” of Magic: The Gathering throughout the week, including standard, commander and draft.

Dungeons and Dragons events are also popular, Conway said, and the store hosts beginner-level sessions for kids and adults on the weekends.

“This past weekend, we maxed out capacity,” Conway said about a Dungeons and Dragons event.

The game room has a capacity around 50 people, but Conway said it likely holds less during Dungeons and Dragons sessions because staff pulls tables together for the game.

In the front of Hidden Table Games, visitors will find everything they need for tabletop, board and card games, from the games themselves to miniature figures used in certain games and painting supplies to customize the figures.

The store has a section of “small box games” that Conway said are popular with tourists, as they can easily take them back home. Those include games like Exploding Kittens and Uno.

Most of the games for sale are “headier,” Conway said, as the store stays away from “basic, big-box” games like Monopoly.

“Target has all that type of stuff,” Conway said. “We try to differentiate ourselves from Target by focusing on the headier, kind of nerdier, games.”

Hidden Table Games is planning a move in the next year, but it will stay in the same Outlets at Silverthorne building. The move will bring more space, and Conway said the store will add racing simulators and a sushi bar as well.

Conway said Hidden Table Games looks to grow gaming in Summit County and engage with its community.

“We’re just an inclusive, community-oriented, event-based kind of game company,” Conway said.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/best.