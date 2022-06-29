Hide it, lock it or lose it: Summit County Sheriff’s Office advises people to beware of theft

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and visitors to lock their vehicles at home, in parking lots and at trailheads. It said the summer season is a popular time for vehicle theft and that most break-ins occur when vehicles are either left unlocked or valuables are left in plain view.

Criminals are opportunists, the Sheriff’s Office says, and will often wait for someone to leave their vehicle unattended. They’ll break in or enter through an unlocked door. If a driver or passenger absolutely can’t take an item with them when they leave their car, they should secure it in the trunk or locked glove box, according to police. Placing items under jackets or car seats is not sufficient, the Sheriff’s Office says.

“Don’t be an easy target. Most vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity and can be prevented by simply not leaving valuables in plain view,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. “Help us to help you protect your property by closing windows, locking your vehicle and taking your valuables with you. Better yet, leave valuables at home.”

Witnesses of suspicious activity are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 970-668-8600.