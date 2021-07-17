High Country Cars and Coffee to host event in Dillon
The High Country Cars & Coffee group will host an event Sunday, July 18, in Dillon.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. at 346 Lake Dillon Drive. The group consists of car enthusiasts in Summit County who showcase a variety of vehicles.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local