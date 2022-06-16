High Country Cars & Coffee announces gatherings for summer 2022

The High Country Cars & Coffee group has multiple events set for Summit County this summer. The first is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Mountain Dweller Coffee roasters, 182 Lusher Court in Frisco.

Regular meetings of car enthusiasts are scheduled for the cafe inside of Outer Range Brewing Co. on the second Saturday of each month from July through October. Also planned this summer is a meeting from 9-11 a.m. July 31 at The Mountain Space, 346 Lake Dillon Drive in Dillon, and another from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Dillon Marina, 150 Marina Drive.

Additionally, the group is hosting a car cruise starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, and goes throughout Breckenridge neighborhoods. Roughly 12 vehicles are signed up so far and organizers are looking for four to five more. Those who wish to participate can email Hal Vatcher at hal@vatcher.com .