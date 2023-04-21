High Country Conservation Center accepting applications for grants aimed at reducing waste

High Country Conservation is accepting applications for Strong Future Waste Prevention and Recycling Grants.

High Country Conservation/Courtesy photo

The High Country Conservation Center is accepting applications for Strong Future Waste Prevention and Recycling Grants aimed at helping organizations reduce waste, according to a news release.

A total of $325,000 in funding is available for grants ranging between $25,000 and $75,000, the release states. Nonprofits, for-profit businesses, homeowners’ associations, schools and government agencies may apply online at HighCountryConservation.org .

Funded by the Strong Future mill levy approved by Summit County voters in 2018, the competitive grants support projects that will prevent waste altogether or work toward increased recycling and composting, according to High Country Conservation. All projects must be completed within one year of the award notice.

The grants aim to help the Summit County committee reach the goal of diverting 40% of waste by 2035. Applications, which are available in English and Spanish, must be completed by June 15. Projects where the people aided by the grant are considered underserved or workforce populations will receive priority.