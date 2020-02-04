High Country Conservation Center award nominations open through Feb. 7
The High Country Conservation Center is seeking nominations for individuals and businesses who promote and create a greener Summit County. Awards include the Tim McClure Individual Achievement Award, Outstanding Sustainability Volunteer Award and Sustainable Business Champion Award. Awardees will be honored March 6 at Party for the Planet, the Conservation Center’s annual fundraising event.
Nominate local sustainability heroes at HighCountryConservation.org by Friday, Feb. 7.
