High Country Conservation Center brings back Tame the Tap program to help residents save water

High Country Conservation Center is offering another round of its Tame the Tap program, which provides free water checkups to Breckenridge, Frisco and Dillon water department residential customers. The program is available to residents of other areas of Summit County for $260.

Technicians will test the efficiency of toilets, faucets and shower heads and can install water-conserving equipment on the spot. The program is available to renters and homeowners. Those interested can sign up for an appointment, which will use physical distancing protocols, at HighCountryConservation.org/water. Tame the Tap visits take about an hour.

The 2019 Tame the Tap program helped conserve more than 350,000 gallons of water, according to the conservation center.