High Country Conservation Center encourages residents to check for water leaks during Fix a Leak Week

The High Country Conservation Center is encouraging Summit County residents to check their homes for water leaks.

March 14-20 is Fix-a-Leak Week. The average household leak wastes 10,000 gallons each year, according to the conservation center.

The center provided a few strategies to identify leaks. For example, people can find toilet leaks by placing a drop of food coloring in a toilet tank. If any color shows up in the toilet bowl after 10 minutes, then there is a toilet leak.

Another strategy is to look at the house’s water meter. If the meter is moving when the water is not running, then there may be a leak.

The conservation center also encourages people to speak up if they notice water dripping, toilets running or broken sprinkler heads in the workplace by informing maintenance staff.

The center provides free water checkups, which people can sign up for by visiting HighCountryConservation.org.