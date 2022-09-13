High Country Conservation Center to host annual hazardous waste disposal event Saturday

This Saturday, High Country Conservation Center will host its annual recycling event at the Summit Stage Bus Barn.

The event, held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., was created to help residents dispose of hazardous waste correctly.

Accepted at the event are prescription medications, electronic waste, aerosol cans, chemicals and cleaners, paints, thinners, glues, fertilizers and pesticides, as well as gently used clothing.

Not accepted at the event are LED lights or bulbs, commercial loads or motor oil.

Drop off is free from residents and homeowners. For those who are unable to attend the event, the Summit County Resource Allocation Park accepts items year-around.

More information can be found at the HighCountryConservation.org .