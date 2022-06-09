High Country Conservation Center looks for event volunteers

Environmental and recycling nonprofit High Country Conservation Center is seeking volunteers for upcoming event, particularly the Frisco BBQ Challenge Friday, June 17, to Saturday, June 18.

Volunteers receive a T-shirt as well as food and drink tickets. People can sign up at HighCountryConservation.org/volunteer .

