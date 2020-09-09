High Country Conservation Center receives grant for food scrap and glass recycling programs
High Country Conservation Center has been awarded a $38,628 grant to help Summit County restaurants and grocery stores start or expand food scrap and glass recycling programs. The grant provides supplies and training for restaurants and grocery stores.
The grand funding is part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity competitive grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Businesses who would like to participate can receive more information by contacting High Country Conservation Center’s Community Programs Director Rachel Zerowin at rachel@highcountryconservation.org.
