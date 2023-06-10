High Country Conservation Center staff available to answer questions about recycling at drop-off centers this summer

A man recycles some batteries in Summit County.

High Country Conservation Center/Courtesy photo

Residents who have questions about recycling will have the opportunity to have those questions answered this summer, according to a news release from the High Country Conservation Center.

Staff and volunteers from the nonprofit will be available at the three drop-off recycling centers in the county throughout the summer to answer questions — from confusion about which plastics are recyclable to what to do with old batteries — during the center’s Stump The Recycling Experts events.

The next events will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 22 at the Frisco center (221 Peak One Drive), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Silverthorne center (0255 River Road) and 10 a.m. to noon July 5 at the Breckenridge center (284 Coyne Valley Road).

The center’s events calendar can be viewed at HighCountryConservation.org/events .