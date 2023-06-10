High Country Conservation Center staff available to answer questions about recycling at drop-off centers this summer
Anyone who has questions about recycling in Summit County can get them answered by the nonprofit's staff this summer
Residents who have questions about recycling will have the opportunity to have those questions answered this summer, according to a news release from the High Country Conservation Center.
Staff and volunteers from the nonprofit will be available at the three drop-off recycling centers in the county throughout the summer to answer questions — from confusion about which plastics are recyclable to what to do with old batteries — during the center’s Stump The Recycling Experts events.
The next events will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 22 at the Frisco center (221 Peak One Drive), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Silverthorne center (0255 River Road) and 10 a.m. to noon July 5 at the Breckenridge center (284 Coyne Valley Road).
The center’s events calendar can be viewed at HighCountryConservation.org/events.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.