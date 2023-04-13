High Country Conservation Center teams up with Natural Grocers to give away free compost buckets
Those who attend the event on Thursday, April 20, will also receive goodies from Natural Grocers, according to a news release from the High Country Conservation Center
High Country Conservation Center has teamed up with Natural Grocers in Frisco to give away free compost buckets and other goodies, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
The conservation center will have a table at Natural Grocers between noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, where people can learn more about composting, the release states.
Attendees will be able to sign up for the free food scrap program and take a bucket home to begin composting, according to High Country Conservation Center. Those who sign up will also receive treats from Natural Grocers to take home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.