High Country Conservation Center teams up with Natural Grocers to give away free compost buckets

High Country Conservation is hosting a compost bucket giveaway at Natural Grocers in Frisco.

High Country Conservation/Courtesy photo

High Country Conservation Center has teamed up with Natural Grocers in Frisco to give away free compost buckets and other goodies, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The conservation center will have a table at Natural Grocers between noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, where people can learn more about composting, the release states.

Attendees will be able to sign up for the free food scrap program and take a bucket home to begin composting, according to High Country Conservation Center. Those who sign up will also receive treats from Natural Grocers to take home.