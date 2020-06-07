High Country Conservation Center to answer recycling questions at Silverthorne Recycling Center
SILVERTHORNE — High Country Conservation Center staff will be at the Silverthorne Recycling Center Monday to help people with questions about local recycling. Those interested in learning more about recycling and want to ask questions can come from 3-5 p.m. Monday to the Silverthorne Recycling Center at 255 River Road, which is behind the Outlets at Silverthorne.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User