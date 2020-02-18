High Country Conservation Center to host Party for the Planet fundraiser

Party for the Planet, High Country Conservation Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 550 Village Road, Breckenridge. The party celebrates the nonprofit’s conservation efforts and honors Conservation Center founder Tim McClure.

The event includes a buffet dinner and music by Beau Thomas. There will be tastings of locally crafted beer from Angry James Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery, Highside Brewing, Dillon Dam Brewery and Pug Ryan’s Brewery. Wine samples will be provided by Antler’s Liquor and Wine Cellar. The event also includes a large silent auction featuring outdoor gear, ski passes, spa packages and more.

During the event, winners of the Green Scene Awards will be honored. The awards are given annually to individuals and businesses in three categories: Tim McClure Individual Achievement, Outstanding Sustainability Volunteer and Sustainable Business Champion Award.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 for VIP tickets, which can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org. VIP ticket holders will receive a signature event pint glass, a special beer offering and early access to the silent auction.

Proceeds from the event support local programs in climate action, waste reduction, energy efficiency and water conservation.