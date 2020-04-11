High Country Conservation Center to host virtual recycling Q&A
High Country Conservation Center is hosting a virtual Recycling 101 Q&A to help residents understand what items are accepted at Summit County’s drop-off recycling centers. The session from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, and questions should be submitted in advance.
Find more information and register at HighCountryConservation.org/calendar.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.