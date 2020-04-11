High Country Conservation Center to host virtual recycling Q&A

A new recycling center is open off River Road in Silverthorne, past the outlet shops, as pictured on Tuesday, March 10.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

High Country Conservation Center is hosting a virtual Recycling 101 Q&A to help residents understand what items are accepted at Summit County’s drop-off recycling centers. The session from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, and questions should be submitted in advance.

