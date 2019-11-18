High Country Conservation Center to lead Zero Waste Ambassador seminar

FRISCO — High Country Conservation Center will host a Zero Waste Ambassador introduction and training from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

Zero Waste Ambassadors are recycling experts who share their knowledge with the community. Attendees will learn what happens to our recycling and test their knowledge of what’s recyclable locally. If time allows, the group might walk over to the Frisco Recycling Center.

For more information and to register, visit highcountryconservation.org/calendar.