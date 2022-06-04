High Country Conservation Center’s recycling information series returns

Recycled aluminum sits in a large container at the Summit County landfill in Dillon in November 2017. The High Country Conservation Center is bringing back its educational series to help residents recycle properly.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

High Country Conservation Center has kicked off its in-person educational series, Stump the Recycling Experts, that helps residents better understand recycling in Summit County. From June until the end of August, the nonprofit hosts weekly, two-hour informational sessions. The location rotates between the Breckenridge, Frisco, and Silverthorne drop-off recycling centers.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 7: Breckenridge from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: Silverthorne from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 28: Frisco from 4-6 p.m.

Friday, July 1: Breckenridge from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5: Silverthorne from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, July 22: Frisco from 7:45-9:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 31: Silverthorne 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Breckenridge noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12: Frisco 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Silverthorne 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Breckenridge 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, Aug. 26: Frisco 5-7 p.m.

For more information and to download recycling guidelines, visit HighCountryConservation.org .

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.