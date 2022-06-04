High Country Conservation Center’s recycling information series returns
High Country Conservation Center has kicked off its in-person educational series, Stump the Recycling Experts, that helps residents better understand recycling in Summit County. From June until the end of August, the nonprofit hosts weekly, two-hour informational sessions. The location rotates between the Breckenridge, Frisco, and Silverthorne drop-off recycling centers.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, June 7: Breckenridge from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 25: Silverthorne from 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, June 28: Frisco from 4-6 p.m.
- Friday, July 1: Breckenridge from 5-7 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 5: Silverthorne from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, July 22: Frisco from 7:45-9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, July 31: Silverthorne 9-11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: Breckenridge noon to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 12: Frisco 6-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Silverthorne 5-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Breckenridge 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, Aug. 26: Frisco 5-7 p.m.
For more information and to download recycling guidelines, visit HighCountryConservation.org.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
