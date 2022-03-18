High Country resorts continue to extend ski seasons thanks to favorable conditions

Skiers mill around at the base of Breckenridge Ski Resort on May 12, 2021. Some ski areas in Colorado are extending their closing dates for the 2021-22 season.

Citing favorable conditions, resorts across Colorado have decided to extend their seasons beyond the original closing dates.

This week, Granby Ranch joined the growing list after recent snowfall pushed many ski areas above last year’s totals at the same time in the season. Breckenridge and Copper Mountain have exceeded the 200-inch mark as Summit County ski areas received up to 27 inches of snow in a 10-day period after the last round of storms.

“Great snow conditions, enabled by the new ownership group’s snowmaking investment, combined with our team’s hard work has us making this decision for the benefit of skiers and riders still hoping to experience the mountain this spring,” Granby Ranch General Manager Jace Wirth said in a statement this week.

Vail Resorts announced March 8 that seven of its ski resorts will extend their seasons. Vail Mountain, which was scheduled to close April 24, will be open for an extra week, closing May 1.

The extension, along with the mountain’s Nov. 12 opening this season, will create Vail Mountain’s longest continuous season in its 59-year history, resort officials have confirmed.

“Thanks to the mountain’s investment in snowmaking, passholders and guests will be able to enjoy one additional week of legendary spring skiing and riding,” the resort announced in a release. “The extended week will provide more value to passholders and guests, and is the perfect way for the local community to end an amazing winter season.”

Breckenridge Ski Resort has not seen its closing pushed beyond its scheduled Memorial Day closing date of May 30, but Vail Resorts officials say the recent increase in snowfall could allow season passholders and skiers to enjoy larger portions of the resort’s peaks and slopes later into the season.

Although ski resorts in Summit County have not extended their seasons, there is more snow on the way. Arapahoe Basin intends to keep its ski area open until June or as long as it is feasible. Keystone Resort is slated to close April 17, and Copper Mountain is expected to close its lifts April 24.

Loveland Ski Area, located just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, is scheduled to remain open until May 8.

As snowfall fluctuates, resorts are expected to either extend or shorten their seasons based on conditions. Ski and snowboard enthusiasts are encouraged to check each resort’s website for the latest conditions and season length information.

Sky-Hi, News, Summit Daily News and Vail Daily contributed to this report.