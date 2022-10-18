High Country Soccer Association crowns intermediate fall soccer champion

Sarah Altschuler's UBE 2 team, left, and Sean Butson's SCE 1 team, right, pose for a photo after facing off in the High Country Soccer Association's intermediate league finals. UBE 2 beat SCE 1 by a score of 5-3 to be crowned league champions.

Miriam Hickey/High Country Soccer Association

The High Country Soccer Association has crowned a champion for its intermediate fall soccer season.

Over 400 players from all six Summit County elementary schools played in High Country Soccer Association’s four division intermediate league this year. On Saturday, Oct. 15, two fourth and fifth grade soccer teams faced off in the finals.

Sarah Altschuler coached UBE 2, and Sean Butson coached SCE 1. In the end, Altschuler and her team beat SCE 1, by a score of 5-3, to win the league championship and conclude the 2022 fall soccer season.

Registration is now open for the 2023 spring soccer season for kids who are in fourth through fifth grade. To register, visit HighCountrySoccer.com.