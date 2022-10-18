High Country Soccer Association crowns intermediate fall soccer champion
The High Country Soccer Association has crowned a champion for its intermediate fall soccer season.
Over 400 players from all six Summit County elementary schools played in High Country Soccer Association’s four division intermediate league this year. On Saturday, Oct. 15, two fourth and fifth grade soccer teams faced off in the finals.
Sarah Altschuler coached UBE 2, and Sean Butson coached SCE 1. In the end, Altschuler and her team beat SCE 1, by a score of 5-3, to win the league championship and conclude the 2022 fall soccer season.
Registration is now open for the 2023 spring soccer season for kids who are in fourth through fifth grade. To register, visit HighCountrySoccer.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.