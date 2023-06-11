High Country Soccer Association intermediate soccer team wins back-to-back championships
High Country Soccer Association’s UBE 2 intermediate soccer team won their second consecutive championship this spring by going undefeated against six opponents.
The team coached by Sarah Altschuler has seven fifth graders who will graduate to the Summit Middle School soccer league this fall.
