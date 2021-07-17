High Country Soccer Association partners with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

High Country Soccer Association Executive Director Miriam Hickey, left, poses for a photo with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center CEO Lee Boyles in celebration of the local soccer association's new partnership with the health service provider.

Photo from High Country Soccer Association

Ahead of the sports association’s 20th anniversary this fall, the High Country Soccer Association has partnered with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Association Executive Director Miriam Hickey said in a news release that the partnership with Centura Health will be for three years and means the health service provider is the official medical sponsor of High Country Soccer. Hickey said the partnership will ensure that High Country Soccer Association — which includes Summit Strikers FC — can initiate new programs and enhance existing programs for its members. She said that ranges from Tot Soccer to recreational and travel youth soccer to adult leagues.

In the release, Hickey said the club’s mission is to provide a positive experience for players of every age and skill level, regardless of financial capabilities. Hickey added that the association envisions itself as a community development tool that brings together people from all backgrounds and cultures in a healthy and safe environment.

For more information about the association, visit HighCountrySoccer.com .