High Country Soccer Association partners with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
Ahead of the sports association’s 20th anniversary this fall, the High Country Soccer Association has partnered with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.
Association Executive Director Miriam Hickey said in a news release that the partnership with Centura Health will be for three years and means the health service provider is the official medical sponsor of High Country Soccer. Hickey said the partnership will ensure that High Country Soccer Association — which includes Summit Strikers FC — can initiate new programs and enhance existing programs for its members. She said that ranges from Tot Soccer to recreational and travel youth soccer to adult leagues.
In the release, Hickey said the club’s mission is to provide a positive experience for players of every age and skill level, regardless of financial capabilities. Hickey added that the association envisions itself as a community development tool that brings together people from all backgrounds and cultures in a healthy and safe environment.
For more information about the association, visit HighCountrySoccer.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.