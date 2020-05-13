High Country Soccer cancels spring season, postpones summer camps

Summit High School soccer players at practice in August 2019.

The High Country Soccer Association has canceled spring programming and rescheduled summer camps due to health concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Andrea Rosenthal said the spring cancellation equates to half the soccer season for children in Summit County and affects about 450 to 500 youths, including children and teens.

As for summer soccer, camps from Challenger Sports are being moved to later in the year. The Breckenridge Challenger International Soccer Camp now is scheduled for July 6-11, and the Frisco Challenger International Soccer Camp is scheduled for July 20-24. The Silverthorne Challenger International Soccer Camp remains Aug. 3-7.

The association also has not yet moved its internal High Country Soccer camp from its originally scheduled dates of June 22-26.

For more information on camps, visit HighCountrySoccer.com.