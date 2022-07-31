High Country Veterans Adventures hosting mountain bike fundraiser

High Country Veterans Adventures — in partnership with Podium Sports — is hosting its first mountain bike fundraiser on Aug. 14 at the Frisco Adventure Park. The event will feature two hours of biking as well as snacks and refreshments.

High Country Veterans Adventures, in partnership with Podium Sports, will host its first mountain bike fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 14, at Frisco Adventure Park, 21 Recreation Way, Frisco.

The event is open to all, but veterans will receive preference. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. from the Frisco Adventure Park clubhouse and participants will ride the dirt trails surrounding the Frisco Peninsula.

The event will conclude at noon with snacks and refreshments provided by Podium Spots. Donations to High Country Veterans Adventures can be made before or after the event.

Registration for the event will close Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:59 p.m. To register for the event, visit HCVA.com. To donate to High Country Veterans Adventures, visit PayPal.com or scan the QR code below.