High Country Veterans Adventures hosting mountain bike fundraiser
High Country Veterans Adventures, in partnership with Podium Sports, will host its first mountain bike fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 14, at Frisco Adventure Park, 21 Recreation Way, Frisco.
The event is open to all, but veterans will receive preference. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. from the Frisco Adventure Park clubhouse and participants will ride the dirt trails surrounding the Frisco Peninsula.
The event will conclude at noon with snacks and refreshments provided by Podium Spots. Donations to High Country Veterans Adventures can be made before or after the event.
Registration for the event will close Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:59 p.m. To register for the event, visit HCVA.com. To donate to High Country Veterans Adventures, visit PayPal.com or scan the QR code below.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.