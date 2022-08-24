High Country Veterans Adventures, Podium Sports to host 9/11 memorial ride, fundraiser

Following the first mountain bike group ride High Country Veterans Adventures and Podium Sports hosted back at the beginning of August, the two organizations have been planning a second group ride and fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Frisco Adventure Park.

The memorial mountain bike ride and fundraiser will help support veteran mental health and is open to everyone regardless of mountain biking ability. Those not wanting to participate in the group ride are encouraged to bring a chair in order to hangout.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, with post ride food and beverages being served following the event. The event will also offer a raffle for prizes and a conversation about how veteran mental health changed after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

To RSVP for the event or to donate to the cause in advance, visit HCVACO.org. Frisco Adventure Park is located at ​​621 Recreation Way in Frisco.