High Country Veterans Adventures to host introduction to mountain biking event

High Country Veterans Adventures is hosting a introduction to mountain biking event on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park.

High Country Veterans Adventures/Courtesy photo

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will help mountain bikers learn or relearn the fundamental skills needed to ride a mountain bike safely while having fun. High Country Veterans Adventures mountain biking professionals will be at the event to instruct and coach the basic skills needed to ride in the park.

The curriculum includes basic bike pre-ride maintenance, the “boss stance,” bike-body separation, braking, steering, shifting, pedaling and an introduction to wheel lift.

Beyond instructing attendees how to ride, Podium Sports (Frisco) will be at the event to provide a mountain bike service clinic.

The event is open and free to the public, however veterans get preference. There is no cap on the registration, and High Country Veterans Adventures will reach out to confirm reservations. The event will meet in the parking area across from the Frisco Day Lodge and the Frisco Adventure Park skate park. The event will conclude with a light lunch.

To register for the event, visit HCVACO.org.

The Frisco Adventure Park is located at 621 Recreation Way.