High Country Veterans Adventures to host Mayflower Gulch skin and hike for vets
High Country Veterans Adventures will host a winter hike and ski to Mayflower Gulch for veterans Friday, Dec. 4.
The event is open to vets of all ability levels and modes of travel, including skiers, splitboarders and hikers using snowshoes or traction devices like YakTraks. The hike is 2.8 miles each way with 1,400 feet of elevation gain.
The event will have a limited group size due to Summit County public health orders. After participants register, a trip leader will reach out as a point of contact for the event. Participants are required to fill out an accident waiver.
For more information and to register, visit HCVACO.org/event-details/mayflower-gulch.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
High Country Veterans Adventures to host Mayflower Gulch skin and hike for vets
High Country Veterans Adventures will host a winter hike and ski to Mayflower Gulch for veterans Friday, Dec. 4.