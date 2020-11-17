High Country Veterans Adventures to host Mayflower Gulch skin and hike for vets

The view from a window of an old cabin from the mining days of Mayflower Gulch.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily Archives

High Country Veterans Adventures will host a winter hike and ski to Mayflower Gulch for veterans Friday, Dec. 4.

The event is open to vets of all ability levels and modes of travel, including skiers, splitboarders and hikers using snowshoes or traction devices like YakTraks. The hike is 2.8 miles each way with 1,400 feet of elevation gain.

The event will have a limited group size due to Summit County public health orders. After participants register, a trip leader will reach out as a point of contact for the event. Participants are required to fill out an accident waiver.

For more information and to register, visit HCVACO.org/event-details/mayflower-gulch.