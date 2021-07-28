High Country Veterans Adventures to host trail work day

High Country Veterans Adventures is hosting a trail-work day in Breckenridge on Aug. 10.

The work with Summit County Open Space and Trails is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will meet on County Road 454 in Breckenridge, an offshoot of County Road 450. Parking is available on site, but carpooling is recommended.

The trail work will take place on the Chantilly Extension on County Road 450. Volunteers are asked to bring work clothes good in the sun, while High Country Veterans Adventures will provide snacks, drinks and lunch. Volunteers will also receive a free High Country Veterans Adventures hat.

To register, visit: Bit.ly/HCVATrail .