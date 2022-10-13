High Country Veterans Adventures to host winter kickoff fundraiser
High Country Veterans Adventures announced it will be hosting its annual winter kickoff fundraiser this year — and the years to follow — on Veterans Day. This year, Veterans Day will be on Friday, Nov. 11.
The Summit-based nonprofit will host the event at Broken Compass Brewing Co., 68 Continental Court Unit B12, Breckenridge. It is open to the public.
The event will feature food, drinks, a silent auction, crisp high-fives from High Country Veterans Adventures and a preview of next summer’s adventures.
The winter kickoff event will last from 5-8 p.m. To register for the event, visit HCVACo.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.