High Country Veterans Adventures to host winter kickoff fundraiser

High Country Veterans Adventures will be hosting its winter kickoff fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11 at Broken Compass Brewing Company in Breckenridge. The event is open to the public and will last from 5-8 p.m.

Tony Bonanno/Courtesy photo

High Country Veterans Adventures announced it will be hosting its annual winter kickoff fundraiser this year — and the years to follow — on Veterans Day. This year, Veterans Day will be on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Summit-based nonprofit will host the event at Broken Compass Brewing Co., 68 Continental Court Unit B12, Breckenridge. It is open to the public.

The event will feature food, drinks, a silent auction, crisp high-fives from High Country Veterans Adventures and a preview of next summer’s adventures.

The winter kickoff event will last from 5-8 p.m. To register for the event, visit HCVACo.com.