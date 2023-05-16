High-elevation Cottonwood Pass road opens for the season
Cottonwood Pass — which runs from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley — is now open and will remain open through the fall, conditions permitting.
Cottonwood Pass drivers are urged to use caution when driving this road. Traffic and weather can have a significant impact on road conditions. Furthermore, portions of the road are not paved, and there are many sharp turns and steep drop-offs.
Regulations prohibit travel on portions of Cottonwood Pass for oversized vehicles without a permit. Any vehicle that exceeds 8 feet 6 inches in width, 14 feet 6 inches in height and 35 feet in length will require a permit to travel over Cottonwood Pass.
An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass closes in the fall. For more information, call the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or email road@eaglecounty.us.
