High Fives Foundation to host virtual retro shred-a-thon at Copper, other resorts
Top prize to skier who records most vertical feet, other fundraising prizes
The High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to athlete rehabilitation, will host its sixth annual retro shred-a-thon on Sunday, April 18, at Copper Mountain Ski Resort.
The Copper event is the foundation’s final ski-a-thon of the winter and features throwback outfits.The ski-a-thons contribute to more than 20% of the foundation’s annual income as proceeds go directly to program services that enable injured athletes to get back to the sports.
Due to the event’s COVID-19 precautions, the retro shred-a-thon will allow participants to ski at Copper or any other ski resort. The participant with the most vertical feet on skis will receive a prize pack of skis, bindings and boots provided by Marker Dalbello Volkl.
Also, athletes who take part and raise more than $100 prior to the event will receive “experience boxes,” that include a commemorative T-shirt, sweatshirt and ski mask. Those who raise more than $2,500 will also be entered into a drawing for a Big Agnes or Yeti package. Other prizes include those from Ride Snowboards, Outdoor Technology, Rumpl and New Balance.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
For more information, including on how to register or donate, visit RetroShred.HighFivesFoundation.com.
