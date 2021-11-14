High school youth invited to participate in talent show

A youth talent show is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15. All are welcome to attend the free event.

Communities that Care/Courtesy photo

The Youth Empowerment Society of Summit and local youth coalition UpRISE are hosting a talent show Monday, Nov. 15. All local middle and high school youth are invited to perform, and the public is welcome to attend the free event.

The show will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Guests can expect poetry readings, dancing, videos, bands, short stories and more.

Light appetizers and refreshments will be served at the event. No tickets or registration is necessary.