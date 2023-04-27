High winds, snow headed toward Summit County prompt National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisory
Forecasts for 2-7 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 45 mph prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Summit County.
The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
The weather station at Copper Mountain Resort predicts 2-4 inches of accumulation from the storm.
“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.”
For road conditions and travel advisories, including road closures, visit CoTrip.org.
Patchy blowing snow is possible after 2 p.m. Friday, according to forecasts, but new accumulation isn’t expected to exceed an inch.
Saturday should be sunny with a high near 46, meteorologists say, but then chances for precipitation will return Sunday and last through Wednesday.
