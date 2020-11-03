Higher tobacco, nicotine tax approved
Proposition EE will increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 84 cents to $2.64 by 2027
The Denver Post
Coloradans voted to approve a tax increase on tobacco products and a new tax on vaping products such as e-cigarettes in Tuesday’s election.
Proposition EE will increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 84 cents to $2.64 by 2027. Taxes on other tobacco products would also increase to 22% of the manufacturer’s list price by the same year, while nicotine products would be increased by 62% of the list price by 2027.
As of 8:47 p.m., more than 1.8 million, or 68.6%, votes were in favor of the measure and 832,210 votes, or 31.4%, were opposed. About 79% of votes were counted.
The money from the tax increases will be directed toward public education, universal preschool, and vaping cessation and education programs.
A Bad Deal for Colorado, a group opposing the measure, said in a news release that it was “disappointed in the outcome” of the results.
Read the full story at DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User