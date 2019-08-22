HighSide Brewing hosts reception for watercolor artist Thursday

FRISCO — Summit County watercolor artist Jessica Johnson, owner of Dry Fly Art, will have an art show and opening reception at HighSide Brewing on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Johnson has lived in Summit County for 15 years and started selling her artwork five years ago. She’s displayed her pieces at places like Broken Compass Brewing and HighSide in addition to selling at farmers markets, but this is the first time the brewery is having an event.

The reception runs from 6–9 p.m. on the top floor and features food and drink specials in addition to a raffle, where guests have the chance to walk home with hats or paintings. Winners do not have to be present to claim their prize.

The installation of 40 pieces — ranging from the size of a postcard to a poster — will be up through the end of September and individual pieces will be for sale.