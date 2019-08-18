Highside Brewing to launch monthly charitable concert series Sept. 7

Frisco’s Highside Brewing is launching a monthly concert series for charity. The Doin’ Good Havin’ Fun charitable music series will have its first show Sept. 7.

Headlining the show will be The 225’s, featuring Benny “Burle” Galloway with friends Dave Johnston and Adam Aijala, of Yonder Mountain String Band.

The 225’s will be playing from 8 to 11 p.m. John Trucelli, of local band Satellite 13, will open the concert at 6 p.m.

There will be a minimum donation of $15 at the door, providing entry and a raffle ticket for a plethora of prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each.

The Doin’ Good Havin’ Fun series will continue with a different live music act and a different beneficiary each month.