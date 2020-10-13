UPDATED: Highway 91 near Copper Mountain to close overnight on Oct. 26

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a new closure date.

A section of Highway 91 near Copper Mountain will be closed overnight on Oct. 26, while crews install a new pedestrian bridge, according to a news release.

Crews will be installing the bridge from 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 to 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. During that time, drivers will be able to access Copper Mountain through Interstate 70.

A detour during the closure will redirect traffic from Leadville through Minturn using Highway 27 and I-70, according to the release.

The new bridge is part of the Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway Project, which will connect Summit and Lake counties’ pathway systems and will pass through the National Forest.