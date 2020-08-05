Hikers raise over $4,500 for National Multiple Sclerosis Society

A pair of hikers walked to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A team of 40 locals raised over $4,500 in July for research.

Photo from Sheri Paul

The coronavirus pandemic canceled the Hike MS: Keystone 2020 this year, but that didn’t stop community members from raising money virtually for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A team of 40 Summit County residents put together a private hike on Saturday, July 25, on North Tenmile Creek Trail in honor of Liz and Caity McManis, Geff Hoffman and others. Hikers kept their distance and wore masks during the event.

Combined with social media, personal outreach and a concert at Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe, the group raised more than $4,500 for multiple sclerosis research.