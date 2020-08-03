Historically Speaking event to be presented virtually

Bill Fountain will present at the Historically Speaking library series Aug. 11.

Photo from the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and the Summit County Library south branch location in Breckenridge are hosting a free historic presentation, called Historically Speaking, via Zoom from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The event, titled “Mining in the Upper Swan River and the Great Flume,” is presented by local author and historian Bill Fountain. Fountain will tell the story of gold mining operation Fuller Placer Mining Co. in the upper Swan River Valley. To access the program, visit BreckHeritage.com or email info@breckheritage.com.