Hole in I-70 bridge at Floyd Hill is creating major delays for travelers heading into mountains

A hole that has appeared on an Interstate 70 bridge at the bottom of Floyd Hill has snarled westbound traffic and created a major headache for travelers heading to mountain resorts to ring in the new year.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported Friday morning westbound traffic was backed up for more than four miles after the state had to close a lane in that direction due to the hole in the bridge decking.

CDOT estimated delays could reach more than two hours and recommended drivers use U.S. Highway 6 as a detour around the closed lane.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” State Transportation Commissioner Kathy Connell, of Steamboat Springs, said Friday after learning about the unexpected lane closure at the bridge. “This bridge is on our list. We have been concerned about it. They have done repairs and tried to patch it back. That whole area is an engineering quagmire.”

CDOT is currently assessing the situation and determining what repairs will need to be done.

Connell learned of the lane closure as she was heading eastbound on Interstate 70 toward Idaho Springs. She said she was planning to meet with CDOT officials this afternoon to discuss the situation.

