Holiday DUI enforcement begins Friday

Law enforcement agencies around the state will be cracking down on impaired drivers this week as the Colorado Department of Transportation begins the holiday DUI enforcement period.

The enforcement period will take place from Friday, Dec. 4, to Dec. 14, and will include saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional police on the roads dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

“The holidays should be a memorable time for our community, but not because it marks the loss of a loved one due to an impaired driving crash,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a release. “We will be actively looking for people who fail to plan for a sober ride after using drugs or alcohol.”

There have been a total of 168 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver in Colorado this year (through Nov. 1), a 14% increase from last year despite lower traffic volumes.

More than 20,000 people are arrested for DUI in Colorado every year, an average of about 55 DUIs every day, according to CDOT. A total of 572 impaired drivers were arrested during the holiday DUI enforcement period last year.