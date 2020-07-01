Holiday DUI enforcement begins Thursday | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Holiday DUI enforcement begins Thursday

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement period begins Thursday, July 2. 

Along with the State Patrol and local police departments, CDOT will be looking out for impaired drivers through Monday, July 6, according to a news release.

This year, 31% of road fatalities have involved an impaired driver, according to the release. During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, police made 331 DUI arrests in Colorado. 

The department is also introducing its Take Some Time campaign to promote the use of smartphone breathalyzers and partnering with BACtrack, a personal breathalyzer company, to offer Colorado residents a 50% discount. The goal of the partnership is to make breathalyzers more accessible, educate drivers about blood-alcohol content levels and reduce impaired driving, according to the release. 

The discount is available through Sept. 15. To learn more about buying the breathalyzer, visit codot.bactrack.com.

Support Local Journalism


Summit County has among the highest rate of DUIs in the state of Colorado

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime and Public Safety
See more