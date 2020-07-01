Holiday DUI enforcement begins Thursday

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement period begins Thursday, July 2.

Along with the State Patrol and local police departments, CDOT will be looking out for impaired drivers through Monday, July 6, according to a news release.

This year, 31% of road fatalities have involved an impaired driver, according to the release. During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, police made 331 DUI arrests in Colorado.

The department is also introducing its Take Some Time campaign to promote the use of smartphone breathalyzers and partnering with BACtrack, a personal breathalyzer company, to offer Colorado residents a 50% discount. The goal of the partnership is to make breathalyzers more accessible, educate drivers about blood-alcohol content levels and reduce impaired driving, according to the release.

The discount is available through Sept. 15. To learn more about buying the breathalyzer, visit codot.bactrack.com.