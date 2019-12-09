Holiday DUI enforcement period has begun

The annual Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period kicked off late last week in Denver with a gathering of police officers and safety advocates singing DUI-themed carols.

Courtesy CDOT

FRISCO — The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies around the state will be cracking down on impaired drivers until Dec. 16.

“In 2018, one-third of all traffic fatalities on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “We encourage everyone celebrating the holidays to plan ahead and arrange for a sober ride home.”

During last year’s Holiday Parties enforcement period, 113 law enforcement agencies arrested 727 impaired drivers. In December 2018, 20% of the 54 statewide traffic fatalities were impairment-related.

“There’s only one way to drive and that’s sober,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the CSP. “Looking forward to the holiday season and the rest of 2019, we want everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired. Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service, or public transportation, make sure to plan ahead and secure a sober ride.”